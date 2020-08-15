Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 4,985 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 60,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

