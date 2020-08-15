Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 5,369 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 570.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of RP stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $97,109,565.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,419 shares of company stock valued at $54,491,493 over the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

