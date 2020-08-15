Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 263.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,369,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,522,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

