Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 310.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 227.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

Comerica stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

