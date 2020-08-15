Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 511.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,469,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

