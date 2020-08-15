Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11,124.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,935 shares of company stock worth $5,573,993. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $41.79 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

