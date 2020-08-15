Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

