Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,088,000 after buying an additional 526,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,516,000 after buying an additional 517,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,113,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,048 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $163.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.