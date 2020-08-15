Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 11,968 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,884 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $47.97 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

