Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

NYSE:LH opened at $189.84 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

