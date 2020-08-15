Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 12,810 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 365,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 822.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $272.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $274.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

