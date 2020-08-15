Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATO opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.23.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

