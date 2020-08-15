Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,662 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NYSE A opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.