DA Davidson Weighs in on Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $342.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 39.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 331.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

