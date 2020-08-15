DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,348,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $212.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

