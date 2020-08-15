Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,298 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Dell worth $45,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Dell by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 269.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 45.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 6.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 43.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,081,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 328,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 671,625 shares of company stock valued at $37,010,037. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.