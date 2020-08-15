DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $373.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.60 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 38,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 133,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

