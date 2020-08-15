Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,638 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,480,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,054 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

HAL stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

