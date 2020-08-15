Eagle Point Income (EIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 17th.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter.

EIC stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

