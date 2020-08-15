Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Aegis reduced their target price on Ekso Bionics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.79. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.32). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 156.16% and a negative return on equity of 275.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 45.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at $630,000. 15.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

