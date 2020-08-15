Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) vs. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Head to Head Comparison

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endo International and Mirati Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endo International $2.91 billion 0.25 -$422.64 million $2.38 1.33 Mirati Therapeutics $3.34 million 1,850.32 -$213.26 million ($5.69) -24.38

Mirati Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endo International. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endo International and Mirati Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endo International 2 1 4 0 2.29 Mirati Therapeutics 0 3 10 0 2.77

Endo International currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 68.78%. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $123.17, suggesting a potential downside of 11.23%. Given Endo International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endo International is more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Endo International has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Endo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Endo International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Endo International and Mirati Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endo International -5.25% -91.41% 7.23% Mirati Therapeutics -10,983.84% -60.32% -54.97%

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals. The U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment offers solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, abuse-deterrent products, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmics, sprays, and sterile injectables, as well as products for the pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women's health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides XIAFLEX for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's diseases; SUPPRELIN LA for central precocious puberty treatment; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet for the treatment of central precocious puberty; NASCOBAL, a nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; and AVEED for the treatment of hypogonadism. This segment also offers pain management products, such as PERCOCET, VOLTAREN Gel, and LIDODERM; TESTIM Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; and FORTESTA Gel for hypogonadism treatment. The International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas comprising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, women's health, and oncology. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly to specialty physicians, retailers, clinics, government agencies, doctors, retail and specialty pharmacies, and specialty distributors, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers. It also develops mocetinostat, an orally investigational selective Class I and IV histone deacetylase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize sitravatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

