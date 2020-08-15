Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised Equitable from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -363.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equitable by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,674,000 after acquiring an additional 160,029 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1,963.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,237,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,976 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.