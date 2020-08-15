Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

