ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXLS. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. ExlService has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in ExlService by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ExlService by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

