Faldi Ismail Buys 1,082,008 Shares of Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS) Stock

Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS) insider Faldi Ismail purchased 1,082,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £32,460.24 ($42,437.23).

Shares of Asiamet Resources stock opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.34. Asiamet Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.24 ($0.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on shares of Asiamet Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

