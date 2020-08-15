FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 14.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last three months. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

NYSE FDX opened at $208.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $209.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.