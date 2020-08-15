Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FREL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,209,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 505,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 236,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 426,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 178,308 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,114.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 145,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 138,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 516.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 106,070 shares during the period.

FREL stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $29.91.

