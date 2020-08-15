Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cigna by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $978,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,478,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,102,182,000 after buying an additional 161,060 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cigna by 40.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,713,000 after buying an additional 1,204,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,414,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,407 shares of company stock valued at $49,672,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $183.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

