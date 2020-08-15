Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $10,080,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.