Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,646,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,508,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $101,071,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,794,000 after buying an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,952,485.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,395,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $398.99 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.66.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

