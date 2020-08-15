Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.64, approximately 978,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 385,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Specifically, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FBC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,048,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 397,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 130,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 822.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

