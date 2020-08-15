Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $643,862 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,301 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,229,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 103,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

