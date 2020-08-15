FY2020 EPS Estimates for GP Strategies Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of GP Strategies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.92 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of GPX opened at $9.69 on Thursday. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $165.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,654,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 181,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 297,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

