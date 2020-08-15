FY2020 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPG. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 93.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

