FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($2.82) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.94).

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 274,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,252,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 44.2% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 67.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 120,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 65.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.