GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.44 ($32.29).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €30.29 ($35.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -32.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.57.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

