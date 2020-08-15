General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 166.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,002 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in General Electric by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 195,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 6,307,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,164,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,092,000 after buying an additional 670,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

