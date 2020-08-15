Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.48.

LAND opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.77 million, a P/E ratio of -143.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gladstone Land by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

