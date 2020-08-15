GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 43,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

