Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $255.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.40. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 5.9% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 360,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 53.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

