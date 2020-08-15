Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

GTN stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gray Television by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gray Television by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 82,862 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

