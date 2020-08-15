GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $79.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.26, but opened at $77.10. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GrubHub shares last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 24,599 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $67,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $32,656.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $2,078,649. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 1,027.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 780.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 122,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 24.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

