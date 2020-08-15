Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,202 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Hecla Mining by 265.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 27.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $45,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 229.50 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.