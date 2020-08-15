Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,369 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Hess worth $24,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hess by 457.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,554 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $74,983,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 111.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $53.78 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

