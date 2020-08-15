HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

LPRO opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 141.70 and a beta of 0.23. HL Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that HL Acquisitions will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

