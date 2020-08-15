HMS Holdings Corp Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HMS in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. HMS has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HMS by 3,290.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,243,000 after buying an additional 2,390,466 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 62.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,503,000 after buying an additional 1,489,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,298,000 after buying an additional 961,701 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the first quarter worth about $20,073,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 18,445.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 782,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 778,196 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

