Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IEP. TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.81. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. Analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 20.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 17.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

