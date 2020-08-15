ICF International Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of ICFI opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ICF International has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in ICF International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth $315,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.