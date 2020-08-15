IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 29,837 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 124.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $24,465,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,400 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,064,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 416.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,251,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 129.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,398,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 790,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.42 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

