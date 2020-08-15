IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,128 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 232.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,019.8% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 140,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 127,665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $104.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

